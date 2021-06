The Quebec populist compared the Canadian “regime” to China on Fox News last night.

People’s Party of Canada party leader Maxime Bernier made an appearance on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News last night, citing his recent arrest as proof that Canada has become an authoritarian country. Bernier compared the Canadian “regime” to that of China.

Bernier, who has been hosting and speaking at anti-lockdown rallies across the country in recent months, was arrested by the RCMP on June 11 for violating provincial public health regulations in Manitoba — the COVID hotspot of North America. Bernier failed to isolate when entering the province and was en route to speak at an illegal gathering.

Bernier told Fox News that he was jailed for criticizing the Trudeau government, with Carlson presenting Bernier as Trudeau’s political opponent despite the PPC’s tiny share of political popularity. (The People’s Party of Canada received 1.6% of the popular vote in 2019.) Bernier claimed that speaking out against the “regime” is not allowed in Canada despite the fact that it happens daily everywhere from social and old media to Parliament — something Bernier knows very well as a former MP and cabinet minister under Stephen Harper.

At the end of the four-minute segment, both Tucker Carlson and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity suggested that Maxime Bernier should just move to America.

