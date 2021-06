The Old Port of Montreal will be closed overnight as of June 3

The Old Port of Montreal announced this week that “until further notice, activities on the Old Port site will be shut between midnight and 6 a.m.,” which begs the question: Were there activities at the Old Port in the middle of the night during the curfew? Of course not — the French version of the announcement simply says that the site will be closed between those hours, though it’s not explained precisely what will be blocked off and where barriers will be.

Dear visitors,

Please note that, starting Thursday, June 3 and until further notice, activities on the Old Port site will be shut between midnight and 6am. Thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to seeing you at the Old Port! pic.twitter.com/9JyaPbAEVa — Vieux-Port Montréal – Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) June 2, 2021 No access midnight and 6 a.m. as of June 3

Presumably this has been implemented precisely because Montrealers now have the freedom to roam at night, but with no nightlife establishments open, public outdoor sites like parks and the port are being used as gathering places.

The Old Port recently increased daytime activities with the reopening of terrasses at Marché des Éclusiers and Scena.

The waiting is over! The Old Port’s terraces are back! 🎉 🎈 🥂

It all starts tomorrow! Reconnect with the joys of summer on the terrace at Marché des Éclusiers and at Scena too. Come enjoy the good life with fabulous menus under the sun! pic.twitter.com/vdlzM06dzX — Vieux-Port Montréal – Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) May 28, 2021 Terrasses open at Marché des Éclusiers and Scena

For information about what’s happening at the Old Port of Montreal this summer, please visit the official website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.