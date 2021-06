Darren Lynn Bousman has directed many movies, few of them good. He has helmed four films of the Saw franchise, including the recently-released Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Only one of his films, Tales of Halloween, is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. It is an anthology film which he directed alongside eight other people.

Darren Lynn Bousman is now looking to terrorize another beloved film franchise. The director has expressed interested in remaking Leprechaun. For those unfamiliar, Leprechaun is a series about a murderous Leprechaun who seeks to avenge his stolen pot of gold. It spawned seven sequels, including Leprechaun in the Hood and of course, Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood.

Leprechaun in the Hood has a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Bousman elaborated on his interest in Leprechaun in a recent interview with Comic Book:

“They do not take me seriously about it…I had a friends and family screening the Wednesday before [Spiral] came out and one of the [Lionsgate] execs walked over to me and said, ‘Are you fucking with us? Are you serious?'”

“I was like, ‘How many more times do I have to say it? I started talking about it during Saw II. I was 24 years old, now I’m 42, and I’m still fucking talking about it. That is the longest-running joke in the world if I’m joking.’ No, I absolutely want to do the Leprechaun franchise, and since I’ve been saying it, they’ve redone it four times without me.”

A Darren Lynn Bousman Leprechaun sounds intriguing, not necessarily in a good way. Nonetheless, this type of film has potential to be something that would receive strong reactions from genre festival crowds, like Montreal’s very own Fantasia.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.