“Two-thirds of Canadians feel Canada’s history is something to celebrate, especially amongst those who are older, male, white, and Liberal or Conservative party supporters.”

A new study by Leger Marketing has examined how Canadians feel about Canada Day this year, in light of the horrific discoveries of unmarked graves outside former residential schools. 14% of respondents feel that Canada Day should be cancelled this year, on July 1, while 77% feel that it should not.

The following context was provided ahead of the question on cancelling Canada Day:

“Do you feel with all the questions about Canada and its historical record, it would be best to cancel Canada Day this year?”

Yes: 14%

No: 77%



Unsure: 10%



Leger / June 20, 2021 / n=1542 / Online — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) June 29, 2021 Should Canada Day be cancelled this year?



Some other key findings from this study are as follows:

“Two-thirds of Canadians feel Canada’s history is something to celebrate, especially amongst those who are older, male, Liberal Party of Canada and Conservative Party of Canada supporters, and Caucasian.

“More than half of Canadians say their level of Canadian pride hasn’t changed compared to five years ago, however, Albertans, those under 55, and NDP supporters are feeling less proud.

“Most Canadians want to keep Canada Day, however those who are under 55, NDP supporters, and non-Caucasian are more likely to feel it should be cancelled due to recent questioning about Canada’s historical record.”

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

