The Montreal Canadiens have made it to the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in a historic second round sweep against the Winnipeg Jets — the Habs have now won seven straight games, a feat unparalleled by the team since the 1993 playoffs (when we won the Stanley Cup!). The fact that game 4 took place in front of 2,500 fans at home made the win extra sweet. The celebration was hardly limited to the Bell Centre, however, as hundreds of fans gathered outside to cheer on the Habs. (Good news: no looting!)

Here are some scenes from outside the Habs second round sweep celebration at the Bell Centre.

