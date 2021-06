Downtown lit up last night as the Habs moved on to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Photographer Cindy Lopez was among the euphoric Habs fans outside the Bell Centre in Montreal for the round 3 win on la Fête Nationale. Singed by fireworks and forced to run through tear gas with the crowd as it was dispersed by riot police, Cindy captured some of the big moments from the biggest sports night that this city has seen in a long time.

