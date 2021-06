New Quebec election poll has CAQ winning with 41% of the vote



According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, if a provincial election were held today in Quebec, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would win with 41% of the vote, double the percentage of their next closest rival, the Liberal Party (21%). Québec Solidaire received 14% support from respondents.

The next provincial election is in Quebec is scheduled for the fall of 2022.

Intentions de vote au Québec selon l'Institut Angus Reid:



CAQ 41%

PLQ 21%

QS 14%

PQ 11%

PCQ 8%



→ https://t.co/2LRgiwSpCe



[Angus Reid, 2-7 juin 2021, n = 679]#qcpoli #polqc pic.twitter.com/38lA5s5KTy — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) June 9, 2021 New Quebec election poll has CAQ winning with 41% of the vote

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.