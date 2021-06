Nathan Lane is perhaps best known for voicing Timon in “The Lion King.”

Six-time Tony Award-winner Nathan Lane is coming to Montreal. The actor has joined the cast of Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd., which will soon be filming in the city.

Joaquin Phoenix and Meryl Streep will be playing the lead roles in Disappointment Blvd. Actresses Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan and Kylie Rogers have also signed on to the film.

Plot details are unknown for the time being. However, the film has frequently been described as a “nightmare comedy.” It is rumored to have a four-hour runtime.

Aside from Broadway, Nathan Lane has also had an eclectic film career. His performances in 1996’s The Birdcage and 2005’s The Producers both earned him critical praise. For younger fans, his most notable role is as the voice of Timon in The Lion King franchise.

This will be Lane’s first film role since 2017. His last feature was the mystery-drama, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall.

This month, filming will begin on Disappointment Blvd. Over the summer in Montreal, keep a lookout for Nathan Lane, Meryl Streep and many other esteemed actors!

