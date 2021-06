Bell Media and TikTok are teaming up to bring back MuchMusic. The classic Canadian brand is returning via the social media app.

The revival will include the return of classic series such as Video on Trial, Intimate and Interactive and MuchMusic Spotlight. Much Studios and live music are also being included in the programming.

Adam Burchill, head of music at TikTok Canada, could not be happier to be a part of the project. He outlines how the app will help expand Much’s global reach:

“MuchMusic has played an essential part in shaping the musical landscape for generations. Today, TikTok is redefining the way that fans discover and engage with their favourite music and artists, and I’m excited for our platform to bring MuchMusic to a new generation of fans not just in Canada, but around the world.”

MuchMusic originally launched in August of 1984. The television channel shortened its name to Much in 2013 and shifted away from music videos in 2017. The channel will not be affected by the relaunch, as TikTok and other social media platforms will be the driving force for the new MuchMusic. Much continues to rank in the Top 10 among Entertainment Specialty networks on primetime in Canada.

The relaunch goes down on July 7 via TikTok. More programming details, including the introduction of new VJs, will be announced in the coming weeks.

