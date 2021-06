In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that Montreal, Laval, Chaudière-Appalaches, Estrie and Bas-Saint-Laurent will all become an orange zone as of Monday, June 7 — leaving no red zones left in Quebec. In orange zones, restaurants will be open for indoor dining, high school kids are going back to school full time and outdoor gatherings will be allowed for residents of three households. (Also, popcorn and other concessions will once again be sold in movie theatres!)

Quebec reopening plan

In other parts of Quebec, the reopening plan is going even further on June 7. Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec and the east side of Bas-Saint-Laurent will become yellow zones (allowing two-household bubbles indoors with masks, among people who’ve received at least one vaccine dose), and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord and Nord-du-Québec will become green zones (allowing bars — which can reopen in all zones with terrasse seating as of June 11 — to seat groups of up to 10 people, with masks).

This is a developing story that will be updated.

