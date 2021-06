Employment in Montreal is down just 1.6%, compared to 12.1% in Las Vegas, the hardest hit city.

Montreal has shown resiliency in its jobs market since the pandemic started in early 2020. Between February 2020 and April 2021, employment in Montreal declined by 1.6%, which is less than any major city in North America (with populations of two million or more) according to Statistics Canada and the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.

The cities where employment was hit the hardest were Las Vegas (-12%), Orlando (-11.%) and New York City (-10.4%). Toronto and Vancouver, the other Canadian cities on the list, saw reductions in employment of 5.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

According to Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Rabouin, 2020 was a record year in terms of the number of projects and jobs created by foreign investment in Montreal. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement in a statement via Twitter, where she touched on the city being “attractive to investors and talent.”

“The indicators show that the economic recovery is underway in Montreal and we are maintaining our lead over other large cities for resilience in terms of employment. Because we are attractive to investors and talent.”

For the complete jobs report by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, please visit their website.

