Côte-des-Neiges’s Marbello Gaufres et Délices has it all.

Erotic desserts are the talk of the town this summer in Montreal. First, Zizi Pop in the Old Port introduced us to the “penis pops.” Now, Côte-des-Neiges’s Marbello Gaufres et Délices has revolutionized the art form with its latest innovation: vagina waffles.

Marbello Gaufres et Délices has five different flavours of vaginal treats on its menu, including the “Banana Split,” though they also offer customizable vagina waffles. Each waffle type is priced at $7.

“Montreal’s hottest food trend is vagina waffles.”

Additionally, Marbello also makes penis pops. A fan favourite is the “Gold Papi.” This is perfect for those who may be lacking a true trophy pecker in their lives, or for those who need to compensate.

Have yourself a “Hot Girl Summer” with these two delicious erotic treats!

Marbello Gaufres et Délices is located at 4986 Queen-Mary. It is open from 1–7 p.m. on weekdays, 2–7 p.m. on weekends. For more information on the dessert shop, please visit their Instagram.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.