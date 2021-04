This week, a “gaufrerie osée” called Zizi Pop, coming soon to the Old Port of Montreal, shared images of a very special new concept: the penis waffle.

“We are very excited to unveil our products from Montreal’s first Zizi waffle today! Our waffles promise maximum pleasure and indulgence!”

According to their Facebook page, Zizi Pop is opening on April 9 at 3 p.m.

