Mark Scheifele, the Winnipeg Jets forward responsible for the horrific late hit on Montreal Canadiens centreman Jake Evans last night, has been suspended for four games. The decision was made by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

Scheifele originally received a charging major and a game misconduct. Evans had to be taken off the ice in a stretcher due to a concussion.

In a press conference earlier today, coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Jake Evans will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

Ducharme confirms that Evans is sidelined with a concussion. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 3, 2021

