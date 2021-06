We all know who she’s really cheering for.

There was a firestorm on Twitter last night after Chris Cuthbert from SportsNet posted a photo of Celine Dion in a Las Vegas Golden Knights helmet and Jersey, with fans in disbelief, calling her a traitor. The photo had appeared on the jumbotron at the T-Mobile Arena.

Thought she’d be a Habs fan! pic.twitter.com/otq4u7N2fl — Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) June 23, 2021

As it turns out, as pointed out by journalist Camille Lopez, the photo is actually photoshopped from one of Celine Dion’s promo images from her 2007 album Taking Chances.

La vérificatrice des faits en moi devait faire quelque chose devant la panique causée par Céline Dion à Vegas. DONC : la photo diffusée à l'aréna… est en fait un montage basé sur une image tirée de l'album Taking Chances sorti en 2007. Partagez pour sauver une vie. pic.twitter.com/6Vb9H7Kpfl — Camille Lopez (@thecamillelopez) June 23, 2021 Las Vegas photoshopped a Golden Knights uniform on a 2007 press photo of Celine Dion

It’s still unclear whether the Las Vegas Golden Knights had her permission to use the image, however it seems unlikely that they would have used it without her approval.

Celine Dion has a long history performing in Las Vegas, with residencies in 2011 and 2016–17, and will return for another residency at Resorts World in November.

But we all know who she’s really cheering for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cult MTL (@cultmtl) Las Vegas photoshopped a Golden Knights uniform on a 2007 press photo of Celine Dion

The Montreal Canadiens, now up 3-2 in the series, play game 6 tomorrow night at 8 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

Go Habs Go!

For our latest Habs report, please click here. For the Montreal Canadiens schedule, please visit the Habs website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.