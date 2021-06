Free rapid test kits are now available to Canadians through their workplace

Health Minister of Canada Patty Hajdu has announced that free rapid test kits are now available to Canadian businesses so they can keep their workplaces open.

To request rapid test kits for your workplace, you will need to provide the name of your organization, the number of close-contact employees it employs in Canada, the provinces and/or territories in which these employees work as well as the point of contact for your organization.

It’s important to note that priority access to rapid test kits will be given to businesses that operate in critical sectors, employ significant numbers of close-contact workers in multiple provinces and will start screening their workers right away. Priority will also be given to businesses operating in geographic hotspots, as well as businesses who employ or serve vulnerable populations.

Canadian businesses can request their free rapid test kits through Canada.ca.

Testing and screening are key pillars of Canada's response to the #COVID19 pandemic. #RapidTesting can help keep your workplace open during #COVID19. To request free test kits for your workplace, visit: https://t.co/vY1dLLmwFG — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) June 2, 2021

