“I’d like to up the ante.”

Legault has a juicy hockey bet going with the governor of Nevada

Quebec Premier François Legault is proposing a new bet to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak for round 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. As the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights prepare to hit the ice at 9 p.m. ET for game 1 tonight, Legault suggested that whoever sees his team lose the series post a photo of themselves in the winning team’s jersey.

“Governor Sisolak, I have a bet for you. Whoever sees his team lose in the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights will have to snap a photo wearing the winning team’s jersey!”

Governor @GovSisolak, I have a bet for you. Whoever sees his team lose in the series between the @CanadiensMTL and the @GoldenKnights will have to snap a photo wearing the winning team’s jersey! — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 14, 2021 François Legault has a juicy hockey bet going with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak

Governor Sisolak has responded, raising Legault one bottle of liquor:

Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 14, 2021 François Legault has a juicy hockey bet going with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak

UPDATE: Legault has responded, saying that should the Habs lose, Sisolak will receive a bottle of Quebec gin.

To see the Montreal Canadiens schedule, please visit the Habs website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.