The refs who ignored the high stick to Corey Perry’s face are back.

TVA Sports hockey reporter Renaud Lavoie confirmed this morning that NHL referees Chris Lee and Dan O’Rourke will be returning to ref tonight’s game between the Habs and the Golden Knights.

According to Lavoie, the NHL’s regulations during the pandemic call for the same referees in two-game sets in the playoffs, recalling that the same ones were used for game 1 and 2 in Las Vegas. Therefore Lee and O’Rourke will unfortunately return for game 4 tonight.

Because of the pandemic, the NHL had the same referees in game 1-2 in Vegas. It will the the same for game 3 and 4 in Montreal. So Chris Lee and Dan O'Rourke are schedule to work tonight’s game. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 20, 2021

Fans have complained heavily on social media about a bias in the refereeing in game 3 against Montreal, especially concerning a brutal high stick to Corey Perry’s face.

facepalm.

🎥 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/XobYFS9xWH — BobbyLotsOfNumbers (@TheReplayGuy) June 19, 2021 Chris Lee and Dan O’Rourke scheduled to return to ref tonight’s game

