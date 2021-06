Should proof of vaccination be required to travel internationally?

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 4 in 5 Canadians (79%) agree that proof of vaccination should be mandatory to travel internationally (outside the United States). A slightly lower percentage, 76%, believe the same for travel to the United States.

The survey by Angus Reid also confirmed that the majority of Canadians agree that proof of vaccination should be mandatory to attend public gatherings, public places and their place of work. The highest number of respondents, 69%, responded in the affirmative regarding proof of vaccination at concerts and other events with 50 people or more.

Vaccine Passports: Canadians show strong support for use in international travel, fewer willing to comply at homehttps://t.co/mKecKhluLw pic.twitter.com/7rIEPSPvCg — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) May 26, 2021 Should proof of vaccination be required to travel internationally?

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.