The majority of Canadians think so.

Should proof of vaccination be required at concerts, restaurants and movie theatres?

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the majority of Canadians agree that proof of vaccination should be mandatory to attend public gatherings, public places and their place of work.

The highest number of respondents, 69%, responded in the affirmative regarding proof of vaccination at concerts and other events with 50 people or more. 55% agree that proof of vaccination should be required at restaurants, malls, movie theatres, churches and workplaces.

