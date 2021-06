Your picks for Best Sports Personality, Hottest Montrealer, Best Weirdo, Best Neighbourhood, Best Instagram Spot and more!

Best of MTL 2021: People and Places in Montreal

Musician and social media maven Eve Parker Finley is new to the Best of MTL — to a whopping five categories across three sections — so welcome to the ranks. In this section, Finley arrives at #2 in Best-Dressed Montrealer, between music superstar Celine Dion and style superstar Cary Tauben. Voters clearly aren’t feeling Quebec Premier François Legault this year — between denying the existence of systemic racism and the curfew/lockdown (despite Quebec emerging somewhat unscathed from COVID’s third wave), Legault is getting the stink-eye across the political/ideological spectrum, landing at #1 in both Slimiest Politician and Tackiest Personality. Denis Coderre made a comeback in the same two categories by running for mayor again, at #2 and #3, respectively. And the new Coolest Company category is a mixed bag of clothing retailers and designers, record labels, software and video game companies. Sounds about right for Montreal.

Hottest Montrealer

Justin Trudeau Tranna Wintour Valérie Plante Charlotte Cardin Celine Dion Eve Parker Finley BeRosey Uma Gahd Evelyne Brochu Jay du Temple

“It is a true honour to be voted in the top 5 best dressed during a year when there were precisely no in-person events where people can see how I dress. I kid, I kid. My very dorky and preppy pre-teen self would never believe this was possible and I’m so honoured! This all feels very validating because I’ve put a lot of energy over the last year into my music and comedy and creating and sharing things with people. It means a lot to have people enjoy what I put out there, so thank you to everyone who voted and here’s to sharing more things!”—Eve Parker Finley (Best-Dressed Montrealer #2, Best Instagram #5, Best TikTok #2, Best Electronic Act #3, Best Singer-Songwriter #3)

Best Dressed Montrealer

Celine Dion Eve Parker Finley Cary Tauben Murphy Cooper Valérie Plante Justin Trudeau Marc Bergevin Rita Baga Jay du Temple Uma Gahd

Coolest Company

Lopez MTL Ubisoft Lightspeed Pony On a Roll Records Lufa Farms Les 7 doigts de la main Grimey Drawn & Quarterly Dime

Best Sports Personality

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Carey Price Brendan Gallagher Félix Auger-Aliassime Georges St-Pierre Cole Caufield Youppi Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Kevin Owens

Tackiest Personality

François Legault Celine Dion Denis Coderre Mado Lamotte Mose Persico Uma Gahd Julie Snyder Justin Trudeau Rita Baga Valérie Plante

Best Weirdo

Uma Gahd Julien Bernatchez Murphy Cooper Beaver Sheppard Jean Leloup Hollywood Rita Baga Natasha Nebula Backxwash Martin Richard

Best Political / Social Cause

Black Lives Matter Defund the police Affordable housing / anti-gentrification Climate change Mission Bon Accueil SPCA / Animal rights Resilience Montreal COVID-19 Meals for Milton Parc Hoodstock

Best Politician

Valérie Plante Justin Trudeau Manon Massé Gabriel Nadeau Dubois Denis Coderre Craig Sauvé François Legault Sue Montgomery Sterling Downey Catherine Dorion

Slimiest Politician

François Legault Denis Coderre Justin Trudeau Simon Jolin-Barrette Maxime Bernier Valérie Plante Sterling Downey Jean Charest Jean-François Roberge Pierre Fitzgibbon

Most Heinous Scandal

COVID in CHSLDs / COVID-19 in general Curfew Shiller Lavy Maripier Morin/#MeToo Racial profiling / Mamadi Camara Joyce Echaquan Acquittal of Gilbert Rozon WeCharity Renovictions / rental crisis Police brutality

Carré St-Louis in the Plateau, Best Neighbourhood #1. Photo by Cindy Lopez

Best Neighbourhood

Plateau Mile End Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) Verdun Rosemont / Petite-Patrie St-Henri Little Italy Hochelaga Villeray Pointe St-Charles

Best Park

La Fontaine Jarry Mont-Royal Laurier Jeanne-Mance Maisonneuve Girouard Angrignon Lachine Canal Westmount

Best Place to Have Public Sex

Mont-Royal Parc La Fontaine Various alleyways Jarry Park Old Port Beaver Lake Parc Laurier The Lookout St. Joseph’s Oratory La Ronde

Best Tourist Attraction

Old Port Mount Royal Orange Julep Botanical Gardens Biodôme La Ronde Big O Museums Bagels Schwartz’s

Best Instagram Spot

Belvedere on Mount Royal Old Port Lachine Canal Orange Julep Ferris Wheel Mile End Botanical Gardens Verdun Waterfront Olympic Stadium Murals

