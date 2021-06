Terry DiMonte was once again voted #1 Best Radio Host, and this year that result is especially poignant following his retirement at the end of May after a 43-year career on air (and mostly on CHOM). We thank our readers for once again voting us Best Magazine, Best Newspaper and Best Website, but going forward we will disqualify ourselves from the newspaper category to give The Gazette a chance. We were surprised last year that we beat Pornhub in the website category (especially during the isolation of lockdown), the bad publicity they’ve had for dubious content (to put it mildly) has somehow not affected their #2 standing. Newly added to the media section, Best TikTok was dominated by musician/viral icicle analyst Maryze, but the category also features a stylish dog, a girl who wears bikinis in the snow, Verdun influencer Murphy Cooper and, of course, Eve Parker Finley.

Best Radio Station

CKUT 90.3FM CHOM 97.7FM CJLO 1690AM CBC 88.5FM/93.5FM ICI Radio-Canada 95.1FM Virgin Radio 95.9FM CISM 89.3FM CJAD 800AM The Beat 92.5FM TSN 690AM

Best Radio Show

NoeTheKulcha (CJLO 1690AM) Montreal Forum (TSN 690AM) La soirée est encore jeune (ICI Radio-Canada 95.1FM) Ashes to Ashes (CJLO 1690AM) Melnick in the Afternoon (TSN 690AM) As It Happens (CBC Radio One 88.5FM) Des si et des rais (CHOQ.ca) Morning Detour (CKUT 90.3FM) Les Criquets crinqués (CISM 89.3FM) Plus on est de fous, plus on lit! (Radio-Canada)

“This news makes me smile from ear to ear. It’s always special when it comes from people who listen to the radio station. And it’s a wonderful tip of the hat as I ride off into the sunset. Thank you very much.”—Terry DiMonte (Best Radio Host #1)

Best Radio Host

Terry DiMonte Prince Rara Tony Marinaro Mitch Melnick Paul Arcand Julien Bernatchez Jason Rockman Billal Butt Donna Saker Patrick Masbourian

Best Podcast

2 Fxfs le Matin Des si et des rais Chosen Family Mike Ward Sous Écoute The Sick Podcast GeektastiqCypha Woke or Whateva Go Plug Yourself The 1st Half Behind That Suit

Best TV Channel

CTV CBC Radio-Canada Télé-Québec Noovo RDS Global Frissons.TV TVA MAtv

Best Newscaster

Mutsumi Takahashi Céline Galipeau Maya Johnston Patrice Roy Pierre Bruneau

Best TV Personality

Rita Baga Jay du Temple Mutsumi Takahashi Frank Apache Jean-René Dufort Lori Graham Gino Chouinard Julie Snyder Martin Matte Véronique Cloutier

Best Magazine

Cult MTL Elle Québec Maisonneuve Also Cool Mag Nouveau Projet RSVP Urbania Dinette Editorial Liberté

Best Newspaper

Cult MTL The Gazette Le Devoir La Presse Le Journal de Montréal Métro The Link Le Revoir 24 Heures The Concordian

Best Website

cultmtl.com pornhub.com mtlcityweblog.com mtlblog.com montreal.eater.com ricochet.media 9to5.cc reddit.com/r/montreal/ alsocoolmag.com enmodedrag.com

Best Twitter

@fucknomtl @Aaron_Derfel @guyalepage @TrannaWintour @UmaGahd @CultMTL @ShitterLaVie @HarriWeinreb @EveParkerFinley @lethal_heroine

Best Instagram

@fucknomtl @murphycooper @umagahd @pontomtl @eveparkerfinley @tikatheiggy @desmemesgais @memesocialistesgourmands @onaroll.record @cabaneasang

@maryzemusic, Best TikTok #2

Best TikTok

@eveparkerfinley @maryzemusic @murphycooper @tikatheiggy @canadiansnowqueen @lubalin @arnaudsoly @thedamntruth @offbeat_kyle @michelle1furtado

