According to the Weather Network, Montreal and surrounding regions in Quebec are still under a severe thunderstorm watch, with one tornado having already been spawned in the province today in Mascouche. The severe risk for Quebec and Ontario will continue into the evening. The Weather Network has reminded Quebecers to stay indoors during thunderstorms.

🇨🇦 Québec : 🌪️ Une tornade vient d'être observée à #Mascouche au nord de Montréal



🇨🇦 Québec : 🌪️ Une tornade vient d'être observée à #Mascouche au nord de Montréal

(📹 Nicolas Dubreuil)

At the time of publishing, the temperature in Montreal was 27 degrees Celsius (with a feels like of 35 degrees). Thunderstorms are projected to continue until 7 p.m., with the possibility of resuming later tonight at 11 p.m.

