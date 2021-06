Tornado warnings for Montreal are very few and far between, and when they do happen, the forecast wind gusts almost never develop into actual twisters. The closest the city has come to seeing a tornado, at least in recent years, was the “microburst” that destroyed part of Girouard Park in 2017.

This morning, a tornado warning appeared on the Weather Network app.

Their special weather statement warns of severe stormy weather in southern Quebec, including Montreal, with a tornado risk. Though it’s widely believed that tornadoes usually avoid cities, the phenomenon of a twister in an urban setting is not unprecedented.

That said, the most likely location for “supercells” and tornadoes today is the Eastern Townships.

From the Weather Network:

Potential for severe thunderstorms Saturday in much of southern Quebec

Risk for storm development will be in the afternoon and early evening

Greatest severe risk south of the St. Lawrence, mainly in Eastern Townships

Large hail, very heavy rain and strong wind gusts possible

Potential is there for supercells and tornadoes, as well, likeliest in the Eastern Townships

That aside, the temperature in Montreal is expected to reach 29 (feels like 35) by 3 p.m., with a thunderstorm most likely beginning after 2 p.m. and lasting until 4 p.m., after which there’s a 40% chance of rain for the rest of the day.

