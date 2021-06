Quebec saw 0 deaths in the last 24 hours as the province administered it’s 8-millionth vaccine

127K 18–39-year-olds in Quebec still need to make first-dose appt. to reach 75%

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that the province has now administered 8 million total doses: 6 million first doses (80% of 12+) and 2 million second doses (27% of 12+). Dubé confirmed that there have been 0 deaths from COVID-19 in Quebec in the last 24 hours, but also that there is a major shortfall of 127,000 vaccine appointments being taken among 18–39 year olds.

While Quebec has vaccinated 70.1% of its total population with at least one dose — the highest of any province in Canada — the province has not reached its goal of vaccinating 75% of all age groups (12+). 18–29 (66%) and 30–39 (71%) are the two age groups with the lowest percentage of their population vaccinated with at least one dose. 127,000 18–39 year olds still need to make their first dose appointment to reach the 75% benchmark.

“Everyone’s contribution makes a difference. If you want to maintain a positive situation, you have to get vaccinated. We have to play as a team.” —Christian Dubé

The province has asked that Quebecers encourage their friends, notably those 18–39 years old, to get vaccinated.

Quebec public health has confirmed that the province will receive shipments of almost 2.5 million vaccines this week, including 547,560 doses of Pfizer, 1,744, 820 doses of Moderna and 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please visit the ClicSanté website. For a list of walk-in vaccination sites and hours, please visit the Santé Montréal website.

