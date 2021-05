Mayor Valérie Plante has posted a video celebrating the city’s 379th anniversary today, wishing Montreal a “Happy Birthday.” The video includes a montage of Montrealers talking about a variety of things they like most about the city, from its people and restaurants to its multiculturalism and more.

“Nothing stops Montreal. Nothing can stop this city, rich in its history, its culture and its dynamic and resilient population. Montreal is celebrating its 379th anniversary today. Happy birthday Montreal.” —Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

Check out the video below.

