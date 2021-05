Two shows at Place des Arts will take place on May 30.

Place des Arts will be hosting two in-person video game concerts on May 30. OPENWORLD will feature arrangements of music from Halo, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon and more, performed by a chamber ensemble. Tickets for the performances, scheduled for 2 and 5 p.m. at the Maison Symphonique, cost $58.75. For more information and to book tickets, please visit the Place des Arts website.

On May 23, a first round of shows will be taking place at Salle André-Mathieu in Laval at 3 and 6 p.m. Seats at both shows will be distanced.

