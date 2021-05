40+, essential workers of all ages and anyone with a chronic illness can get vaccinated today, while supplies last.

A series of pop-up clinics are being offered this week in Parc Ex, where vaccination rates are lagging due to a lack of multilingual resources and outreach in neighbourhood with many new immigrants. A report by CBC found that only 55% of Parc Ex has been vaccinated compared with 80% of neighbouring TMR.

Today, the William-Hingston Centre (419 St-Roch) will be the site of a walk-in pop-up vaccination clinic, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People over 40 (not 50, as the image below indicates), essential workers of all ages and anyone with a chronic illness can get vaccinated, while supplies last.

In addition, the Sarker Hope Foundation is offering free transportation for seniors, to and from the site, by appointment. Call 1-888-524-2510 to book.

