The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal teams up with Dave McMillan from Joe Beef

Following a teaser campaign on Instagram this week, the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has officially announced the details of their new collaboration with internationally renowned local restaurant Joe Beef.

Joe Beef chef and owner Dave McMillan has been working with the Ritz-Carlton’s executive chef Johnny Porte to come up with a menu that can be ordered for in-room dining, as well as poolside.

The menu is available à la carte or in table d’hôte format ($86 per person). It includes two entrées and three main courses, ranging from baked clams and Quebec lobster to black pudding and Cornish chicken. For dessert, there’s a 10-inch eclair pastry to share.

Staycation packages at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal currently include a $50 credit for in-room dining, which can be used towards the Joe Beef-curated menu items.

For more information on the collaboration, please visit the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal website.

For more on the Montreal restaurant scene, please visit the Food & Drink section.