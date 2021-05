The Habs could face the Leafs in the playoffs for the first time in 42 years

Despite a loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens have clinched a playoff position. The Canadiens currently rank #4 in this year’s North Division. The team has won just 24 of their 55 games played this season. This marks the third time in the past five seasons that Montreal has made the playoffs.

This means that the Habs could likely be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs. The two teams have not played against one another in the postseason since 1979, when the Montreal swept Toronto 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

This would be the two teams’ 16th playoff meeting. The Montreal Canadiens are currently ahead of Toronto in playoff matchups against one another, winning eight of those series. The forthcoming playoffs give a potential opportunity for the North Division #1 ranked Maple Leafs to tie things up.

The Montreal Canadiens will have their final regular season game tomorrow night, once again facing the Oilers at the Bell Centre.

For the Montreal Canadiens game schedule, please visit the team’s official website.

