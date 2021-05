The first heat wave of 2021 is coming to Montreal this week

According to the Weather Network, Montreal will be experiencing some above average temperatures this week, with temperatures hitting at least 24 degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days. The real heat wave in Montreal will kick in on Wednesday, with serious heat and humidity following for five days, and temperatures reaching a feels-like of 33 degrees. The forecast also calls for humidity to rise significantly over the course of the week, hitting 54% on Friday.

Save for Thursday, the only day where the chance of rain is above 50%, the week is looking pretty dry, as well.

According to Lori Graham from CTV, last year Montreal saw its first heat wave start on May 26. The temperature on May 27, 2020, was 36.6 degrees, which is the warmest spring temperature in Montreal of all time (and the second warmest temperature ever in the city).

