Lil Yachty, Michigan Boy Boat (Quality Control/Motown)

Detroit has been slowly rising as one of hip hop’s most intriguing scenes. Lil Yachty, an Atlanta native who calls Michigan his second home, pays a tasteful tribute to the Midwest on his latest mixtape. The nautically named lyricist is far from a culture vulture, bringing Detroit greats like Tee Grizzley and YN Jay along for the ride. Michigan Boy Boat is a wickedly fun project that you will probably forget about within a day of listening to it. There is nothing inherently bad about it, yet nothing striking enough for it to have replay value. 6.5/10 Trial Trak: “Dynamic Duo” (feat. Tee Grizzley)

“Dynamic Duo” feat. Tee Grizzley from Michigan Boy Boat by Lil Yachty

