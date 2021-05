“Party-ready disco-funk in line with expansive disco outfits of the ’70s like Earth, Wind & Fire or Kool and the Gang.”

Barry Paquin Roberge, Exordium to Extasy (Costume Records)

Though the formulation of their band name suggests symphonic pomp-prog in the ELP mold, Barry Paquin Roberge’s party-ready disco-funk sound is much more in line with expansive disco outfits of the ’70s like Earth, Wind & Fire or Kool and the Gang. I won’t lie — there’s a whiff of ironic distancing to some of the album’s more outré grooves, but on the other hand, it’s nearly impossible to do this kind of thing without at least a wink and a poke to the way disco has been shit on for the last 40 years. The musicianship is, however, excellent, and the songs’ rock edge ensures that this is more than blind Moroder worship and gold-lamé fetishism. Exordium to Extasy is more focused on infectious grooves and dense walls of synth than with hooky songwriting, but that’s precisely the point. 7/10

“Hot Stuff — Wanna Play Rough” from Exordium to Extasy

