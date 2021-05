The Montreal initiative got support from loads of local musicians as well as international music stars.

In the wake of the latest surge of violence in the Gaza strip, which left at least 243 Palestinians dead and 1,900 wounded (along with 12 casualties in Israel), over 600 musicians have added their names to the Musicians for Palestine letter. The letter, an initiative by musicians from Montreal and New York City, reads, in part:

“In solidarity and empathy, as musicians, we cannot be silent. Today it is essential that we stand with Palestine… We speak together and demand justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet.” —Musicians for Palestine

Among the signatories are loads of local musicians as well as internationally known artists such as Questlove, Patti Smith, Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth), Roger Waters (Pink Floyd), Rage Against the Machine, Talib Kweli, Run the Jewels, Pharoahe Monch, Cypress Hill, Tim Hecker, Julian Casablancas (the Strokes) and DJ Snake. The Montreal / Canadian artists who showed their support for Musicians for Palestine include Backxwash, Marie Davidson, Eve Parker Finley, Owen Pallett, members of Arcade Fire, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Chromeo, Stars and Suuns.

Another Montrealer who supports the movement, Narcy, commented on the urgency of staying focused on Palestine despite the ceasefire announced on May 22:

“It’s crucial that we amplify this cause and stand for Palestinian rights at this critical juncture. The bombing of besieged Gaza and the imminent risk of ethnic cleansing in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem brought the dispossession Palestinians have faced over the past 73 years to the world’s attention.” —Narcy

To read the letter in its entirety and see the complete list of signatories, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.