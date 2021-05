“Not wanting to do your part to stop the spread of an infection is very, very much in line with this extreme right-wing ideology.”

Jagmeet Singh on far right and anti-lockdown factions: one and the same

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters in a press conference yesterday that the far right and anti-lockdown protesters in Canada are essentially one and the same.

“The participants and the type of people that are being drawn to (anti-lockdown protests) are people who are also affiliated with the far right. Not caring about people around you, not wanting to invest in social programs, not wanting to invest in things that support all of us as a community, not following public health guidelines and not wanting to do your part to stop the spread of an infection is very, very much in line with this extreme right-wing ideology. “It’s a selfishness where personal interest takes over from community protection and interest. It’s dangerous and it’s hurtful.” —Jagmeet Singh

Singh concluded by saying that most Canadians are following guidelines and that governments should be providing clear benchmarks for where the vaccination rates need to be before reopening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press conference today, echoing federal chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, that 75% of Canadians need to be vaccinated and daily case counts needs to be significantly lower in pandemic hotspots such as Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba for restrictions to be eased.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.