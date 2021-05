“It’s time for me to bring the curtain down on this chapter in my life,” said legendary Montreal radio host Terry DiMonte in a broadcast earlier today. On May 28, DiMonte will take the mic at CHOM 97.7 FM for a final time, retiring at the end of the month.

CHOM celebrated the life and career of DiMonte by playing songs exclusively from 1984 during his “Mornings Rock” time slot of 5:30 to 10:00 a.m. “It was November of 1984 that I first sat in this chair,” he recalled. DiMonte briefly left the station a couple of times. He worked at Mix 96 and Calgary’s Q107 while away.

A young Terry DiMonte working at CHOM 97.7 FM

“To walk away from something that I love so much has been a very, very, very difficult decision…I’m awash in luck for all of the things that have come my way over the years from sitting in this storied chair.”

CHOM may be “The Spirit of Rock” but in many ways, DiMonte has been the spirit of CHOM. He will be remembered for supplying Montrealers will their early-morning doses of rock music for nearly four decades.

What a gas it has been ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ikLsSMzEyk — Terry DiMonte (@TerryDiMonte) May 4, 2021

