A new study has examined serious problems that are ingrained in our national sport.

Misogyny, racism, exclusion and bullying: all problems in hockey culture in Canada

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has discussed a variety of issues ingrained in hockey culture in Canada. The study found that at least half of those who played youth hockey in Canada say misogyny, racism, exclusion and bullying are problems in the culture.

Regarding the issue of racism, 50% of respondents claimed that it is either a small problem or a significant problem that is hurting the game.

Regarding the issue of misogyny, 52% of respondents claimed that the way young hockey players behave toward young girls and women is either a small problem or a significant problem that is hurting the game.

Finally, on the issue of bullying, 58% of respondents claim that hockey players bullying other players or kids off the ice is either a small problem or a significant problem that is hurting the game.

While approximately one-third of Canadians (34%) concerned about these issues, notably racism and exclusion, believe that progress has been made in their respective communities, most (66%) believe that the situation is the same or getting worse, and that more work needs to be done.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

