In 2000, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was set to release his debut rap album. He was signed to Columbia Records and dropped a single (on All-Star Weekend) titled “K.O.B.E.” featuring Tyra Banks. However, the single was panned and Columbia scrapped the plan to put out the album.

The single, “K.O.B.E.,” was a flop upon its release.

This week, Bryant’s long lost album finally surfaced online. Visions features 16 tracks. The album include a handful of notable guest appearances, including 50 Cent, Destiny’s Child and Black Thought of the Roots. Fellow Philadelphian Will Smith seemed to be a big influence on Kobe, with the baller emulating the Fresh Prince’s flow and cadence on many tracks.

Kobe Bryant only released a handful of official rap tracks during his short-lived career. Most notably, the Black Mamba appeared on the official remix for Destiny Child’s hit single “Say My Name.” Beyoncé and the girls clearly returned the favour for Kobe’s own album.

The official remix for Destiny’s Child hit, “Say My Name,” is one of Kobe Bryant’s few official music releases.

You can listen to the long lost Kobe Bryant rap album Visions via Discord’s On Thin Ice page.

