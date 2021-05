Actress Kate Hudson has been practically absent from the screen in recent years. She recently starred in the Sia-directed Music, her first feature film since 2017. The film sparked a controversy due to its depiction of autistic people.

Kate Hudson played Zu in Sia’s directorial debut, Music.

Next up, the actress joins the already stacked cast of the highly anticipated murder mystery Knives Out 2. Other actors attached to the film include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and former wrestler Dave Bautista. As of now, no details about the plot or characters are known (aside from the fact that it will involve a murder mystery).

Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc is the only returning character from the original 2019 film. Jamie Lee Curtis previously confirmed that she will not be reprising her role for the sequel.

Benoit Blanc is the only character from Knives Out that will be returning for the forthcoming sequel.

Knives Out 2 will begin filming this summer in Greece. Rian Johnson will return to direct, write and produce the sequel. Netflix will be distributing the film, having bought the rights to two Knives Out movies for $450-million.

