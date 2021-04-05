Jamie Lee Curtis has provided an elaborate update on Knives Out 2

Earlier this month, it was announced that Netflix has paid a whopping $450-million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels. The first follow-up film is set to begin filming this summer in Greece.

While Daniel Craig’s detective character Benoit Blanc is set to return for more mystery, it looks like some other familiar faces will be out of the picture. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Linda Drysdale in the first film, took to Instagram to reveal that she and the rest of the Thrombey family will not be coming back for the sequel.

Curtis penned her own Knives Out fanfiction, explaining in great detail what has happened to Linda and her family members in the time following the events of the film:

Fans of Jamie Lee Curtis can however look forward to her reappearance in another beloved franchise. The actress is set to reprise her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, the 12th and 13th chapters in the Halloween franchise. The films will be released back-to-back, in October 2021 and 2022.

