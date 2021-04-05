knives out sequel jamie lee curtis
Film, Film & TV

Jamie Lee Curtis has provided an elaborate update on Knives Out 2

by Mr. Wavvy

The sequel will begin filming this summer in Greece.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Netflix has paid a whopping $450-million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels. The first follow-up film is set to begin filming this summer in Greece.

While Daniel Craig’s detective character Benoit Blanc is set to return for more mystery, it looks like some other familiar faces will be out of the picture. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Linda Drysdale in the first film, took to Instagram to reveal that she and the rest of the Thrombey family will not be coming back for the sequel.

Curtis penned her own Knives Out fanfiction, explaining in great detail what has happened to Linda and her family members in the time following the events of the film:

Jamie Lee Curtis will not be back for Knives Out 2

Fans of Jamie Lee Curtis can however look forward to her reappearance in another beloved franchise. The actress is set to reprise her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, the 12th and 13th chapters in the Halloween franchise. The films will be released back-to-back, in October 2021 and 2022.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

Posted in Film, Film & TV

by Mr. Wavvy

Contributor
Mr. Wavvy has steadily built a name for himself as one of music journalism’s most illuminated spirits. Whether kissing Mac DeMarco, pondering the meaning of life with Tech N9ne, or performing singalongs with Charli XCX, visitors are always in for a treat when checking out a Mr. Wavvy interview.