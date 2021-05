The federal government currently sits at 50% approval.

Justin Trudeau approval rating higher in Quebec than any other province

According to a new study by the Angust Reid Institute, Quebec is the province in Canada with the highest approval rating of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The study found that 56% of people in Quebec approve of Justin Trudeau’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The province with the lowest approval was Saskatchewan, at 29%. Justin Trudeau currently sits at 46% approval across Canada.

Current ratings of the Prime Minister's handling of COVID-19 response:https://t.co/CAbCrLFc1L pic.twitter.com/ZlWxMeje5f — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) May 21, 2021 Justin Trudeau approval rating higher in Quebec than any other province in Canada

Currently, 50% of Canadians are satisfied with the federal government’s handling of the pandemic. Liberal party supporters show the highest approval, at 77%; Conservative party supporters show the lowest approval, at 20%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.