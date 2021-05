Cineplex Inc. have shared the report of their 2021 first financial quarter and the results are depressing, to say the least. Since this time last year, theatre attendance has dropped by 96.1%, from 10.7 million to a mere 400 000. Moreover, revenue has dropped by 85.4%, making just $41.4 million in the past three months compared to $282.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The top films of the year thus far at Cineplex cinemas is just as shocking. Tom & Jerry and The Croods: A New Age were the biggest money makers at the box-office, making up for a respective 19.3% and 16.1% of what audiences attended. In contrast, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were the two biggest movies of Q1 2020 and only made up for 9.7 and 9.2% of the box-office.

T-Pain voices Tom’s singing voice in Tom & Jerry.

There is hope for the future, however. Blockbuster titles such as A Quiet Place Part II (May 28), F9 (June 18) and Black Widow (July 9) are on the horizon and with vaccines being rolled out at a steady pace, things are looking optimistic for Cineplex continuing their year on a brighter note.

