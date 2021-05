Canada has vaccinated 53.7% of its population with at least one dose; Quebec has reached 56.3%.

According to the latest figures from Our World In Data, Canada sits in fourth place in the percentage of the population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Canada has vaccinated 53.7% of its population with at least one dose, which corresponds to 61.5% of the eligible population (12+).

In first place is Israel, with first-dose vaccinations having been administered to 63% of its population. The United Kingdom and Mongolia are second and third place, with 57% and 56% vaccinated with at least one dose, respectively.

Quebec has currently vaccinated 56.3% of its population, slightly more than Mongolia.

Québec 55% 🍎🍎 https://t.co/avCxBwOmRW — Eric Montigny (@Eric_Montigny) May 26, 2021 Canada is #4 in the world at 1st dose vaccinations

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

