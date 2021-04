A vaccination clinic is administering first doses in the Downtown Eastside tonight.

As the third wave of COVID-19 continues across the country, the provinces are rolling out vaccination campaigns for the older age demographics, the chronically ill and essential workers. In Vancouver specifically, beginning today, sex workers are recognized among essential workers and are being given priority access to vaccines — a first in Canada.

Located in the city’s Downtown Eastside, the PACE Society, which provides critical frontline supports for sex workers, organized a walk-in vaccination clinic tonight. The city’s sex workers are invited to get their first doses from 7 to 9 p.m. PT.

Vancouver sex workers prioritized for vaccination

