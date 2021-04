A stampede during a religious festival in Mount Meron, Israel claimed 44 lives and injured over 100 people last night. We are learning this morning that two Montrealers died during the stampede: Shraga Gestetner and Dovi Steinmetz.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released the following statement to the Jewish community of Montreal.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of two Montrealers at Mount Meron, Israel. We are wholeheartedly with the Jewish community of Montreal. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. Our sincere sympathies to David Levy (Consul General of Israel in Montreal).” —Valérie Plante

Nous apprenons avec tristesse le décès de deux Montréalais au mont Méron, en Israël.



Nous sommes de tout cœur avec la communauté juive de Montréal. Nos pensées accompagnement les familles et les proches des victimes. Nos sincères sympathies à @DavidLevyIL. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 30, 2021 Two Montrealers died during the stampede in Mount Meron, Israel

The official Twitter accounts of the State of Israel in Quebec has issued the following statement regarding the first of the two Montreal casualties of the incident Mount Meron, Israel. (Dovi Steinmetz’s name has just been revealed as the other victim of the tragedy.)

I call on those who can to come to the funeral. We will not leave his alone in her final moments.



His funeral will be held at 3:00 pm from Shamgar to Mount Menouhot. — Israel in Montreal (@IsraelinMTL) April 30, 2021

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.