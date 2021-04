The REM connection to the Montreal airport has finally been funded

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that a funding deal has been reached between the federal and provincial governments for the $600-million REM connection to Trudeau International Airport. Though the Réseau express métropolitain light rail system won’t be operational before 2022, Plante highlighted the importance of having a connection between the airport and downtown Montreal within just 20 minutes.

“Today, we are proud to see the REM station come to fruition at the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. This is a strong signal for the revival of Montreal, with a connection between the airport and the city centre in 20 minutes.“ —Valerie Plante

Aujourd'hui, on est fiers de voir se concrétiser la station du @REMgrandmtl à @yulaeroport. C'est un signal fort pour la relance de Montréal, avec une liaison entre l'aéroport et le centre-ville en 20 min. #polmtl #500jours pic.twitter.com/GHVzb6Axsk — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 15, 2021 The REM connection to the Montreal airport has finally been funded

The first phase of the REM plan includes 26 stations along 67 kilometres of track. The estimated cost of this provincial government project is $6.5-billion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also made statements about this new REM development today:

Good news! We’re supporting the construction of the REM station at Montréal’s airport to reduce traffic congestion and tackle climate change, create good jobs and boost economic growth, and help you get where you need to go. More here ⤵️ https://t.co/Eggea7K8hv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 15, 2021 REM light rail system to connect to YUL

Read more about today’s announcement here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.