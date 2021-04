The Formula 1 Grand Prix has been cancelled by Montreal public health

For the second consecutive year, the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Montreal, which was tentatively scheduled for June 13, has been cancelled, according to Radio-Canada. Montreal public health authorities deemed the event to be too high-risk, even if it occurred behind closed doors with no spectators.

Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda recently suggested that it could be possible to hold the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Montreal safely. However, Montreal public health said that even a bubble structure for the teams would leave hundreds of volunteers exposed to a potential spread of the virus.

For more information about public health restrictions and safety measures in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

