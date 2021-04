The curfew in Montreal and Laval is going back to 9:30 p.m.

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that the curfew in Montreal and Laval will be returning to 9:30 p.m. from 8 p.m. as of Monday, May 3. Restrictions in other regions in Quebec were also announced, including the reopening of elementary schools in Quebec City and Chaudière Appalaches (aside from the Beauce-Etchemin area).

“We’re getting out of the tunnel but the train of the third wave will hit us if we don’t proceed carefully,” Legault said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

