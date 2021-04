Have you ever wondered why so many young people dream to study in London? If you still don’t have an answer to this question, keep reading the article!

London is one of the most diverse cities in the world. There are a lot of people from various ethnical groups with different religious and political views, so you can constantly learn something new from others. Can you imagine that there are over three hundred languages spoken throughout the city? This means that you can easily find like-minded friends in London.

If you love history and arts, you can enjoy great museums and galleries downtown. There are hundreds of places to visit, so you will definitely find something to your taste. What’s more, the majority of them are free, so you can save money. You may choose between the Science Museum and the Natural History Museum, or you can go to the National Gallery. In London, you will never run out of sights to see.

If now you don’t have any doubts about where to study, let’s consider some of the best universities in London!

1. Imperial College London

This is the highest-ranking university in London, according to the research conducted in 2020. It is home to 17,000 students from more than 125 countries. Imperial College London is proud of its international community, which is a big advantage for students coming from abroad. It awards over 6,700 degrees every year and focuses on four disciplines: science, medicine, engineering, and business. Since this institution also concentrates on high-impact research, 14 Nobel laureates and three Fields Medallists studied there. So if you want to get an excellent education, you should apply to the Imperial College London.

2. King’s College London

This is one of the oldest research universities in England that is also a member institution of the federal University of London. It was established by King George IV together with Arthur Wellesley in 1829. In the 20th century, it had a few mergers with other institutions, including Queen Elizabeth College, the Florence Nightingale School of Nursing and Midwifery, the Institute of Psychiatry, and some more. King’s College is not only one of the oldest institutions, but also one of the largest. It has 5 campuses and 9 faculties subdivided into numerous departments and research divisions. The university has a good reputation for programs in the humanities, law, and the sciences. King’s College London welcomes international applicants that comprise over 40% of the student body.

3. London School of Economics

This is a research university specializing in the social sciences. It’s also a member institution of the University of London established in 1895. The LSE started awarding degrees in its own name instead of the University of London only in 2008. It’s important to note that it obtains the 49th position in the world rank 2020. However, it is ranked even higher in some subjects because it’s a world-leading pioneer in such disciplines as politics, anthropology, law, and sociology. This university can boast more than 100 languages spoken on campus, which makes it a great option for foreign students. Moreover, 150 nationalities are represented amongst 11,000 individuals studying at this school. Interestingly, the LSE has the second-highest percentage of international undergraduates of all universities in the world because nearly 70% of them are foreigners.

4. Queen Mary University of London

The Queen Mary University of London, a member of the Russell Group of leading UK universities, is another outstanding institution with a supportive and inspiring environment. This public university is recognized for its excellence in medical research and teaching. According to the information provided by academic writing platforms, where you can buy assignment online from Writix professional writers, students often seek academic help to meet high university standards. Despite possible difficulties, many young people still choose this institution as it has produced 9 Nobel Laureates and many alumni that became notable leaders in such fields as politics, law, history, business, technology, and diplomacy. Over 27,000 students are involved in nearly 200 degree programs in Social Sciences and Laws, Humanities, Medicine and Dentistry as well as Science and Engineering. The Queen Mary University of London has 5 campuses across London and an international presence in France, China, Malta, and Greece.

5. Birkbeck University of London

Birkbeck College is a public research university in London, England, which was founded in 1823 by Sir George Birkbeck. There are five Nobel laureates, many political leaders as well as members of the UK Parliament among its alumni. Importantly, this is one of the few UK universities that specialize in evening higher education. You can study in one of 200 programs either full-time or part-time. Being one of the top institutions in London, it allows completing degrees during evening courses. Its flexible schedules provide students with an opportunity to work before attending classes. What’s more, Birkbeck College offers some visa and loan privileges for international daytime students.

Final thoughts

Hopefully, this article helped you to stop hesitating about whether to study in London or not. This city has so much to offer for students from abroad that it’s a perfect studying destination. Apart from incredible sights, a big international community, and tons of entertainment, there are exceptional universities that obtain top positions in world rankings. So weigh all pros and cons of each potential institution to make a wise decision that you will never regret.