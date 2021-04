Hygiene products, non-perishable food, clothing and money can be dropped off this weekend.

On Saturday the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Montreal will collect donations of essential goods and money to help the 16,000 residents who have been forced to flee their homes on the eastern Caribbean island due to a volcanic eruption.

The volcano known as la Soufrière began erupting on Friday and a major explosion occurred on Monday. Thankfully no deaths or injuries have been reported so far, but according to Global News, maintaining food and water supplies has been challenging due to falling sulphuric ash that has tainted open-air resources.

The eruption could continue for days, or even weeks, and while cruise ships are on hand for evacuation, only those vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to board. The UN reports that 20,000 people remain in need of shelter, and the main island has lost electricity.

Those who would like to contribute to the volcano relief drive are asked to bring hygiene products, non-perishable food and/or clothing to St. Paul’s Anglican Church (3970 Cote-Ste-Catherine) on Saturday, April 17, anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monetary donations should be made out to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Montreal Inc.

St. Vincent volcano relief drive accepting dropped off donations on April 17

For more, please visit the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Montreal Facebook group.

